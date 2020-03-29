WTCR Heroes: #3 Yvan Muller

Ahead of the 2020 season, FIAWTCR.com is highlighting heroes of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. This week it’s the turn of Yvan Muller, recently announced as part of the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co line-up alongside nephew Yann Ehrlacher.

Date of birth:16 August 1969

Nationality:French

Car:Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR starts:60

WTCR wins:7

WTCR pole positions:3

WTCR laps led:92

WTCR points:634



Who is he?The four-time FIA World Touring Car champion is preparing for his third WTCR title bid, this time in the same team as his nephew, Yann Ehrlacher, despite ‘retiring’ from driving at the end of the 2016 season…



What makes him a hero?With more titles (four), wins (48), poles (29), fastest laps (38) and laps led (571), Muller is the most successful driver in FIA World Touring Car Championship history. He’s also known for his versatility, claiming the British F2 crown in 1992 and the Andros Trophée ice-racing series on 10 occasions. His CV also includes Dakar and World Rally Championship outings.



Who are his heroes?:For his ultimate podium, Muller has picked: “Yann [Ehrlacher], my nephew, for sure, then I would like to be on the podium with Gabriele [Tarquini] because we did so many together and maybe Tiago [Monteiro] because we are here since a long time, but it could also be Rob Huff or Tom Coronel.”

