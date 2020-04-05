WTCR heroes: #4 Norbert Michelisz

FIAWTCR.com is highlighting heroes of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup ahead of the 2020 season. This week it’s the turn of King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz, who will defend his title in a BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse i30 N TCR.

Date of birth: 8 August 1984

Nationality:Hungaroring

Car:Hyundai i30 N TCR

WTCR starts:60

WTCR wins:6

WTCR pole positions:7

WTCR laps led:65

WTCR points:618



Who is he?Michelisz is the ultimate gamer-turned-racer. After being talented-spotted competing online, he was handed a test in a Zengő Motorsport Renault Clio at the Hungaroring in 2005. Despite being a total rookie, he ended up 0.2s slower than established racer Gábor Wéber. That testing performance earned him a season in the Suzuki Swift Cup in his homeland in 2006 and he never stopped progressing. He made it to the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2010, became a factory WTCC driver in 2016 and challenged for the title the following season. He became the King of the WTCR in 2019 in a thrilling four-way title showdown in Malaysia last December.



What makes him a hero?Michelisz celebrated winning the WTCR crown by recalling his unlikely rise to the top: “A bit more than 10 years ago I was sitting at home dreaming about driving a racing car. But in our [family’s] position, at 18 I realised that probably I was not going to make it. But then I was invited for a test when I was 21. It was the first time for me driving a racing car because of my gaming results. Year by year I managed to climb a bit higher. Even coming from Hungary to get a works seat was something unbelievable, let alone winning races and being in a position to fight for a world title on two occasions.”



Who are his heroes?“I would choose Michael Schumacher because he’s the biggest legend in motorsport. I would have said Sébastien Loeb, but I was already with him on a podium in WTCC. So, I would choose Tom Kristensen because he’s a big legend in Le Mans.”

