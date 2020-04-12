WTCR Heroes: #5 Esteban Guerrieri

As part of the preparations for the new WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season, FIAWTCR.com is highlighting some of the heroes of the all-action series. This week’s hero is Esteban Guerrieri, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Honda-powered Argentine.

Date of birth:19 January 1985

Nationality:Argentine

Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR

WTCR starts:60

WTCR wins:6

WTCR pole positions:2

WTCR laps led:88

WTCR points:616



Who is he?Runner-up to Norbert Michelisz in the 2019 WTCR title race having finished third the previous season, Guerrieri achieved considerable success in single-seaters, competing against Hamilton, Ricciardo and Vettel in Formula 3 before he climbed the ladder. However, with opportunities to continue racing without a roof over his head limited, a switch to Argentine Súper 2000 via the Turismo Carretera series provided salvation in 2013. It was a move that would ultimately lead to international touring car racing’s top level.



What makes him a hero?As a seven-year-old, Guerrieri asked his mother to send him to a different school so he could learn English and computers – two things Ayrton Senna said must be mastered before any driver can become professional. Guerrieri made his WTCC debut with a one-off appearance at home in 2016 and set the fastest lap of all during the Termas de Río Hondo weekend. That set plans in motion to race in the WTCC full time in 2017 and he began the season with victory on the Marrakech streets for the privateer Campos team. He triumphed again at Ningbo before he was recruited by the factory Honda team to replace the injured Tiago Monteiro for the final three events of the season. He didn’t disappoint, winning the Qatar finale from pole. He’s been a Honda Racing family member ever since.



Who is his hero?“I’ve always been a fan of Senna. He’s an icon to many, many people, especially in South America, and he’s always been an inspiration to me. As a kid I think he was my hero because he was winning – you always look up to the fastest guy. But the more interested I got, the more I learned about his personality and this is something that became even more special about Senna to me, and that I really learned a lot from and always try to put into practice in my life.”

