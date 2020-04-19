For the last few weeks, FIAWTCR.com has been highlighting a hero of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. Ahead of the 2020 season getting underway, it’s Comtoyou Racing driver Tom Coronel’s turn to take centre stage.

Date of birth:15 April 1972

Nationality:Dutch

Car:Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR starts:59

WTCR points:87



Who is he?Part of the FIA World Touring Car family since the category was revived for the 2005 season, Coronel is known as The Showman for his ability to grab the limelight wherever he goes. Ultra-charismatic, the Dutchman is a multiple championship-winning and highly versatile racer, entrepreneur, TV pundit and YouTube star. He remains one of the most popular members of the WTCR paddock.



What makes him a hero?Coronel enjoyed a lengthy stint in Japan early in his career, winning the country’s Formula 3 and Formula Nippon titles and also achieving success in Super GT. He won the famous Masters of Formula 3 event and tested a Formula One car. As well as contesting the Le Mans 24 Hours 10 times, Coronel started 2020 with his best Dakar Rally finish in seven attempts by navigating twin brother Tim to 27th overall. Having raced touring cars since 2001, Coronel is aiming to make his 500th start in the discipline in 2020 with his tally currently at 484.



Who is his hero?“It’s a difficult one because I know so many guys. But I would go for Jörg Müller and Duncan Huisman. They were my racing mates when we were driving in the BMW in ETCC and WTCC times, it was great racing.”

The post WTCR heroes: #6 Tom Coronel appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.