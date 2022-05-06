The drivers entered for the full 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season assembled at Circuit de Pau-Ville earlier today to promote an important message.
They gathered in the paddock in front of a large banner reading ‘we race for peace’.
Circuit de Pau-Ville is hosting rounds one and two of the 2022 WTCR season with track action getting underway at 09h50 local time tomorrow (Saturday).
