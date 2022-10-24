Having made history by becoming the first female driver to score points in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Jessica Bäckman had more reason to celebrate when the 2022 ADAC TCR Germany season reached its conclusion at Hockenheim last weekend.

After switching to Audi-powered Comtoyou Racing for the final four events of the campaign, the 25-year-old from Sweden’s second place in the deciding race of the season was enough for her to finish runner-up in the standings, two points ahead of Szymon Ładniak, who took a win double in a LIQUI MOLY-backed Team Engstler Honda Civic TCR Type R.

Bäckman was at the wheel of a Target Competition-run Hyundai Elantra N TCR when she placed P14 in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany, held on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, in June 2021. The result made her the first woman to score WTCR points.

