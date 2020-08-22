WTCR how it works: #1 Qualifying

Image credit: FIA WTCR
The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup qualifying format for 2020 has changed. And here’s how.
*All events will feature a three-phase single qualifying session. The individual sections are called Qualifying Q1, Qualifying Q2 and Qualifying Q3.
*That’s except for WTCR Race of Germany where the long track length (25.378 kilometres) requires a single uninterrupted session of 60 minutes.
*And here’s how it works:
QUALIFYING Q1
How long?20 minutes
Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)
Who gets to Q2?Top 12
Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position for Race 1
QUALIFYING Q2
How long?10 minutes
Who scores what?No points scored
Who gets to Q3?Top 5
QUALIFYING Q3
How long?Each driver gets one out lap, one flying lap and one in lap
Who goes first in the shootout?The driver who is P1 in Q2 chooses when they run followed by the driver in P2, P3 etc.
Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)
Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position for Race 3
