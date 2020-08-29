Tweaks are being made to how starting grids are formed in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020 in response to the move to a single qualifying session and due to some events featuring two races and others three. Here’s a recap.
For events with 3 races…
Race 1:Final order of Qualifying Q1
Race 2:Positions 1-10 from the combined qualifying times line up in reverse order, positions 11-12 occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. All other cars line up behind from P13 downwards (according to their Q1 time)
Race 3:Top 5 positions occupied by order of Q3, positions 6-12 occupied by cars eliminated during Q2 (according to their Q2 time). Remaining positions occupied by cars eliminated in Q1.
For events with 2 races…
Race 1:Positions 1-10 according to the combined qualifying times line up in reverse order, positions 11-12 occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. All other cars line up behind from P13 downwards (according to their Q1 time)
Race 2:Top 5 positions occupied by order of Q3, positions 6-12 occupied by cars eliminated during Q2 (according to their Q2 time). Remaining positions occupied by cars eliminated in Q1.
WTCR Race of Germany…
WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 grid decided by the final qualifying classification with positions 1-10 lining up in reverse order. Race 2 grid decided by the final qualifying order. The fastest five drivers score points (10-8-6-4-2).
The post WTCR how it works: #2 Starting grids appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.