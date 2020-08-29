For events with 3 races…

Race 1: Final order of Qualifying Q1



Race 2:Positions 1-10 from the combined qualifying times line up in reverse order, positions 11-12 occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. All other cars line up behind from P13 downwards (according to their Q1 time)



Race 3:Top 5 positions occupied by order of Q3, positions 6-12 occupied by cars eliminated during Q2 (according to their Q2 time). Remaining positions occupied by cars eliminated in Q1.



For events with 2 races…

Race 1: Positions 1-10 according to the combined qualifying times line up in reverse order, positions 11-12 occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. All other cars line up behind from P13 downwards (according to their Q1 time)



Race 2:Top 5 positions occupied by order of Q3, positions 6-12 occupied by cars eliminated during Q2 (according to their Q2 time). Remaining positions occupied by cars eliminated in Q1.



WTCR Race of Germany…

WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 grid decided by the final qualifying classification with positions 1-10 lining up in reverse order. Race 2 grid decided by the final qualifying order. The fastest five drivers score points (10-8-6-4-2).