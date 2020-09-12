The WTCR Trophy from promoter Eurosport Events recognises the achievements of drivers that don’t receive manufacturer backing. As a commercial award, the WTCR Trophy will not carry an FIA title and will be administered by Eurosport Events.



Although WTCR is a category for teams rather than manufacturers, some drivers enjoy the support of car brands. For season three of WTCR, drivers that don’t will be eligible for the WTCR Trophy, which will revive the spirit of the WTCC Trophy awarded to independent racers in the FIA World Touring Car Championship from 2005-2017.



As well as chasing their own points and title, WTCR Trophy drivers will benefit from additional media exposure and promotional opportunities including dedicated TV interviews and social media posts. A section of FIAWTCR.com will be devoted to the WTCR Trophy, while drivers will take part in their own podium celebration and carry a WTCR Trophy logo on their car and overalls.



How points are scored:

Top five finishers in each race: 10-8-5-3-1

Fastest qualifying lap: 1 point

Fastest lap in each race: 1 point



Eligible drivers:

7Jack Young (GBR) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR

16Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS

17Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

31Tom Coronel (NED) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

55Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

69Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferrari

99Gábor Kismarty-Lechner (HUN) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición