Published 22/06/2021 at 22:16 GMT | Updated 22/06/2021 at 22:16 GMT

With two races run in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, here’s a reminder of the provisional standings ahead of WTCR Race of Portugal.



2 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 33

3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 33

4 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 29

5 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 29 (pictured)



