With two races run in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, here’s a reminder of the provisional standings ahead of WTCR Race of Portugal.
1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 39 points
2 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 33
3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 33
4 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 29
5 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 29 (pictured)
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
