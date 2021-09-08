The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport replica livery being used by the Dome Racing Team in TCR Japan has been explained.

Leading Japanese squad Dome is running the same JAS Motorport-built Honda Civic Type R used by Boutsen Ginion Racing during the 2018 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season, when it was driven by Benjamin Lessennes, Ma Qinghua and Tiago Monteiro.



Prior to the Civic Type R TCR being redeployed in Japan, the car was wrapped in ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport livery for a promotional event in Europe. It has remained in the same striking black, white and red colour scheme since then.



At Twin Ring Motegi last month, touring car debutant Yusuke Shiotsu scored a podium double to fire Dome Racing Team and Honda back into contention for the TCR Japan overall title.



The single-seater racer was second in both Friday practice sessions and converted that speed into a front-row starting position for the Saturday Series race.



Running side-by-side with the polesitter through the opening three corners, Shiotsu settled into line and finished second – a result he repeated the following day off the back of a storming pole position.



His results, combined with those taken by Ai Miura earlier in the season in the same car, moved Dome into second place in the Entrants’ standings and Honda to the same position in the Manufacturers’ points race.



Meanwhile, the ‘real’ ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCRs will be back on WTCR duty when Autodrom Most hosts rounds nine and 10 of the season from October 8-10.

WTCR Gene thinking big as second half of 2021 WTCR season approaches YESTERDAY AT 04:08

WTCR Why WTCR racer Coronel put Max Verstappen first 06/09/2021 AT 04:01