Despite the significant challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, race entries have never dropped below 20 all season with the addition of several wildcard drivers increasing that amount at selected events.



The interest underlines the ongoing appeal of the WTCR to drivers, teams, commercial partners and automotive brands with seven different makes of car on track at MotorLand Aragón this weekend entered by 12 different teams. Meanwhile, 11 different nationalities will be represented on the grid with nine drivers aged 25 or under.



WTCR Race of Aragon entry list