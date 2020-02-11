WTCR is back… from Malaysia!

Cars and equipment from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s 2019 season-closing tour of Asia are back in Europe following their planned return by sea freight.

Weighing more than 215 tons, they were transported in 40’ high cube containers from Malaysia via a scheduled stop and vessel change in Singapore.



With the full support of the WTCR’s Official Logistics Partner DHL, the NYK Wren arrived in the port of Antwerp, Belgium on 28 January.



The return to Europe completes a journey that began on 26 July when the Al Jmeliyah set sail for Shanghai, where it arrived a month later, ahead of WTCR Race of China last September.



Photo:Tom Coronel/Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing

