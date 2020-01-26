WTCR King Michelisz goes on tour – and back to university

Norbert Michelisz, the King of the WTCR, took a trip down memory lane recently when he went back to university in Pécs in the southwest of his native Hungary.

Michelisz, who won the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2019 driving a BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse i30 N TCR, graduated from the former Mihály Pollack Faculty of Technology at the University of Pécs in 2006, before he completed his studies at the Faculty of Economics where he obtained a Master of Science in Finance in 2011.



He told UnivTV Television of the University of Pécs journalist/editor Adrienn Gáspár his story. Clickhereto watch the report and find out more.



Image:UnivTV

