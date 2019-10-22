Norbert Michelisz is keeping calm ahead of this week’s WTCR JVC KENWOOD Race of Japan, despite holding a 15-point lead in the battle to win the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Michelisz, from Hungary, demoted Esteban Guerrieri at the top of the title summit at WTCR Race of China last month after notching up his third win of the season in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse i30 N TCR.



Despite his achievement, however, Hungarian Michelisz is not getting carried away: “There are nine races to go and it doesn’t matter who leads now. Also, as Yvan [Mulller] said, you can score 60 or 70 points quite easily if things are coming your way, and I do not consider drivers who are fifth, sixth or even seventh to be out of contention. Of course, if you can choose you always choose to be at the front, but everybody has to consider that. There is a long way to go.”



Along with Tom Coronel, Michelisz is the only member of the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID to have won on Suzuka Circuit’s East Course.

The post WTCR leader Michelisz keeping calm appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.