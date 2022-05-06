French legend Yvan Muller is going back to where it began at Circuit de Pau-Ville this weekend.

The four-time winner of the FIA World Touring Car Championship is contesting the upcoming WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season with Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, starting at a track he knows well.

Ad

“Pau was my first experience of a city circuit in motor racing and that was back in 1988 when I did a Formula Renault race, my first season racing cars and I did a race here,” Muller recalled. “After that I did two or three seasons in F3 and I also did F3000 but that was crazy. I was very young and I would never do that again!

WTCR Girolami sets out his WTCR title ambition 2 HOURS AGO

“I didn’t come for quite a lot of years [after that] but then we came back for WTCC for three years and the track, like it is now, is 98 per cent the same as it was in 1988.

“When you are a fan of motor racing you know Monaco. When you cannot go in Monaco then Pau is your national Monaco. And Pau is even older than Monaco.”

WTCR Berthon no longer wants to be the nice guy in WTCR 3 HOURS AGO