WTCR line-up in focus: #5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport

-

Continuing FIAWTCR.com’s run through of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s confirmed line-up for 2020, this is Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’s driving squad.

COMTOYOU TEAM AUDI SPORT



#17 Nathanaël Berthon (France)

#31 Tom Coronel (Netherlands)



Car:Audi RS 3 LMS

Tyres:Goodyear

Base:Waterloo, Belgium (workshops located in Frameries, Belgium)

Owner/Team Principal:Jean-Michel Baert

Team Manager:François Verbist

WTCR highlights:Wins at WTCR Race of Macau (2018), WTCR Race of Slovakia (2019)



NATHANAËL BERTHON



Date of birth:01/07/1989

Nationality:French

WTCR 2019 finishing position:N/A (did not compete)

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/08/20):

Starts:30

Wins:0

Poles:0

Fastest laps:0

Laps led:0

Points scored:79



Five facts:

Single minded:After excelling in karts, Berthon raced successfully in a variety of single-seater categories including Formula Renault 2.0, its 3.5-litre equivalent, Formula E and GP2, where he claimed a solitary win at the Hungaroring in 2013.

One chance:Berthon got to try a Formula One car for size during a young driver test with HRT in Abu Dhabi in 2011. He completed 60 laps.

Long-distance warrior:Since 2014, Berthon has been a regular in endurance events, with the Le Mans 24 Hours an annual pilgrimage.

Ice ace:Like many of his compatriots Berthon has excelled in ice racing, winning the Elite Class in the prestigious Andros Trophy during the 2016-17 season. He was third in the Elite Pro Class in 2018, driving for Comtoyou Racing.

Did you know?Berthon, a former ice hockey player of note, scored his one and only WTCR podium to date when the city of Wuhan hosted the second of two-back-to-back WTCR events in China in 2018.



TOM CORONEL



Date of birth:05/04/1972

Nationality:Dutch

WTCR 2019 finishing position:22

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/08/20):

Starts:59

Wins:0

Poles:0

Fastest laps:0

Laps led:0

Points scored:87



Five facts:

Big in Japan:Coronel enjoyed a lengthy stint in Japan early in his career, winning the country’s Formula 3 and Formula Nippon titles and also achieving success in Super GT.

Eager for endurance:As well as contesting the Le Mans 24 Hours 10 times, Coronel took part on his sixth Dakar Rally in January 2019, reaching the finish alongside twin brother Tim.

Part of the family:Coronel has raced touring cars since 2001 and took part in the WTCC from 2005-2017, twice winning the WTCC Trophy for independent racers.

Good teacher:Before his racing – and business – career took hold, Coronel worked as an instructor at Zandvoort, which helped him to gain an intimate knowledge of the seaside track and played a part in him winning in every category he raced at the famous venue.

Did you know?Coronel changed his racer number for 2019 with 50 replacing 9 to acknowledge main sponsor DHL’s half-century. His choice of 31 for 2020, when he switches from CUPRA to Audi power, represents the number of years he’s been racing with 500 touring car starts his target before the end of the current season.



Visit FIAWTCR.com on Monday to discover the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver line-up.

WTCR WTCR 2020 line-up in focus: #4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co YESTERDAY AT 10:00

The post WTCR line-up in focus: #5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR 2020 line-up in focus: #3 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport 05/08/2020 AT 10:00