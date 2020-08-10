WTCR line-up in focus: #6 ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport

-

Kicking off week two of FIAWTCR.com’s look at a confirmed driver line-up for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, today it’s the turn of ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport.

ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport



#9 Attila Tassi (Hungary)

#18 Tiago Monteiro (Portugal



Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR

Tyres:Goodyear

Base:Friedersdorf, Germany

Team Principal:René Münnich

Team Manager:Dominik Greiner

WTCR highlights:New entrant for 2020



ATTILA TASSI



Date of birth:14/06/1999

Nationality:Hungarian

WTCR 2019 finishing position:24

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/08/20):

Starts:32

Wins:0

Poles:1

Fastest laps:2

Laps led:2

Points scored:56



Five facts:

Young starter:‘Attika’ Tassi was just 12 when he raced a car for the first time, contesting the Hungarian Suzuki Swift Cup in 2012.

Good company:In 2014, Tassi went up against WTCR podium finisher Dániel Nagy in the Suzuki Swift series. He finished third in the standings, while Nagy had started the season as the defending champion.

Second best:Despite his young age, Tassi battled seasoned professional Jean-Karl Vernay for the TCR International Series title in 2017, eventually finishing an impressive second in the final standings. He landed a podium when TCR International supported the Russian Formula One Grand Prix at Sochi in 2016.

Safer option:After a “very big crash” on his BMX bike left him with a fractured skull his parents encouraged him to consider karting instead.

Did you know?Tassi won the 2018 Swiss TCR title, which was based on the results of several events combined, including TCR Europe and TCR Italy.



TIAGO MONTEIRO



Date of birth:14/07/1976

Nationality:Portuguese

WTCR 2019 finishing position:20

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/08/20):

Starts:33

Wins:1

Poles:0

Fastest laps:0

Laps led:12

Points scored:109



Five facts:

Versatility is the spice of life:Starting out in the French Porsche Cup in 1997, Monteiro starred in the country’s Formula 3 championship before climbing up the ranks, gaining experience – and plaudits – in Formula 3000, Champ Car and World Series by Nissan. He then earned national hero status when he became the first Portuguese to finish on a Formula One podium after placing third for Jordan in the 2005 US Grand Prix.

Destination touring cars:Monteiro was a WTCC frontrunner from the moment he joined the championship with SEAT in 2007. He earned four wins with the Spanish make and seven for Honda.

Title dreams in tatters:Having excelled during the first half of the 2017 WTCC season, Monteiro was on course for the title with the Asian leg of the season remaining only to suffer serious head and neck injuries in a testing crash at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in September of that year. It brought an abrupt end to his campaign and left him fearing he’d never race again.

Heroic recovery:Monteiro subsequently fought a courageous, albeit arduous battle to regain fitness with his return in Free Practice 1 at WTCR Race of Japan in October 2018 coming 415 days after the accident. He scored a weekend-best P11 on his comeback, his rival drivers marking his return to action by forming a guard of honour before he ventured out on track for the first time.

Did you know?Monteiro, who won Race 3 at WTCR Race of Portugal last season amid highly emotional and joyous scenes, was destined for a career in hotel management until the motorsport bug bit.



Visit FIAWTCR.com on Tuesday to discover the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team line-up.

