WTCR line-up in focus: #7 Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team

In the latest look at a confirmed WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup driver line-up for 2020, FIAWTCR.com gives an overview of the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team attack.

ENGSTLER HYUNDAI N LIQUI MOLY RACING TEAM



#8 Luca Engstler (Germany)

#88 Nicky Catsburg (Netherlands)



Car:Hyundai i30 N TCR

Tyres:Goodyear

Base:Wiggensbach, Germany

Owner/Team Principal:Franz Engstler

Team Manager:Andreas Klinge

TCR highlights:Titles or wins in TCR Asia, TCR Germany, TCR Malaysia, TCR Middle East



LUCA ENGSTLER



Date of birth:08/03/2000

Nationality:German

WTCR 2019 finishing position:28

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/08/20):

Starts:6

Wins:0

Poles:0

Fastest laps:0

Laps led:0

Points scored:2



Five facts:

Racing is in the genes:Engstler is the son of FIA World Touring Car Championship race winner Franz Engstler, who also heads up the team Engstler Jr will drive for in WTCR 2020.

Fastest in 15:As well as myriad TCR titles, Engstler completed 2019 with 15 race wins in the various TCR championships he contested around the world.

From the football pitch to infinity:The German youngster will carry the #8 on his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR and this is why: “Since I started to do any sport my number has always been #8. It began when I was playing football, and then when I moved into motorsport, racing in karting, Formula 4 and finally TCR series around the world. I originally chose it because my birthday is 8 March, but I never changed it, except for the times where I am the champion! Apart from then I would like to keep the #8 for the rest of my racing career, so it’s quite good that the number − on its side − represents infinity.”

Help was at hand:When MotoGP star Hafizh Syahrin made his WTCR debut in an Engstler Motorsport-run Hyundai at the Sepang International Circuit in December 2019, Luca Engstler was at hand as a driver coach.

Did you know?Engstler spent lockdown living with his parents in Wiggensbach, Bavaria, training hard and preparing his own meals to ensure a healthy diet.



NICKY CATSBURG



Date of birth:15/02/1988

Nationality:Dutch

WTCR 2019 finishing position:13

WTCR all-time record (as of 01/08/20):

Starts:28

Wins:0

Poles:2

Fastest laps:1

Laps led:9

Points scored:166



Five facts:

Multi-skilled:Dutchman Catsburg is well known for his versatility having gained experience in single-seaters, sportscars and touring cars. And he’s been a winner in all those disciplines too, as well as excelling as a driver coach.

Been here before (kind of):While the 2019 season marked Catsburg’s first campaign in WTCR, he’s no stranger to FIA World Touring Car racing with 58 starts – and two victories – in the WTCC to his name.

Sensational start:And it was a sensational start to life in the WTCC when he finished fourth in only his second race at the wheel of a factory LADA Vesta at the Moscow Raceway midway through the 2015 season.

Busy year:Catsburg’s 2019 programme also included campaigns in the FIA World Endurance Championship and Intercontinental GT Challenge as a member of the factory BMW squad. He’s embarking on a long-distance racing campaign alongside his commitments with Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team in WTCR.

Did you know?Catsburg’s motorsport adventure began when his father paid for him to go on a racing driver course at Zandvoort, his reward for not taking up smoking as a teenager…

