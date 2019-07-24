WTCR move has made me stronger, says Shedden

Gordon Shedden has no regrets about leaving his comfort zone behind to step up to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, even though he has yet to emulate the success he achieved in 2018.

Shedden made the move from the British Touring Car Championship to WTCR / OSCARO as a three-time champion.



After winning at WTCR Race of China-Wuhan last season, Shedden completed part one of the 2019 campaign without a podium finish to show for his efforts in his Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport-entered RS 3 LMS.



In an interview with British titleMotorsport News, Shedden said: “I had done 11 years of the BTCC – and I was really happy, everything was perfect. But sometimes it is nice to go and experience a bit more and improve. It was a challenge but whatever I do in the future, I will be stronger than I was at the start of 2018 because of the experiences I have had.”



The Scottish driver toldMotorsport Newsthat he is “looking at all options” for 2020 but hinted that he would relish the chance to carry on in WTCR / OSCARO. “To come back, I would be so much better. At Slovakia Ring, I was 20thon the grid, but alongside drivers like Yvan Muller and Andy Priaulx behind me… you can’t get away from that. That is the level that it is. I have done so much learning, I want to put it into practice.”



Shedden and his WTCR / OSCARO rivals will be back in action at WTCR Race of China in Ningbo from 13-15 September.

