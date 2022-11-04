Viktor Davidovski is braced for a “very big challenge” when he makes his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in Bahrain next week.

But with Comtoyou Racing team-mate Franco Girorlami by his side the TCR Europe race winner won’t be lacking in preparation.

“For sure these races will be a very big challenge but I have been spending time working with Franco on the simulator and training every day, putting in a lot of effort to do my best,” said the 42-year-old, who will drive a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS in the Middle East. “To compete in a world-level event like WTCR has always been an ambition. While I know WTCR is another step compared to TCR Europe, I have won a race in TCR Europe and nobody gives you victories for free in that series. I am grateful to Comtoyou for this opportunity, it’s like a dream coming true.”

Having claimed multiple titles in touring car and hillclimb championships in Macedonia and Serbia, Davidovski switched to TCR Europe and took his maiden win with Comtoyou at Circuit Paul Ricard earlier this season.

