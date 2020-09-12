They were both penalised for missing the mandatory weight check during qualifying and had their lap times were deleted as a result.



Following qualifying, vastly successful ex-single-seater Filippi said: “It’s my very first weekend in WTCR and we are in a learning curve. Today in qualifying we got a little bit penalised let’s say from the full-course yellow situation. But I’m still learning the car and the championship. And the tyres because I’ve never driven these tyres before coming here to Zolder.”



While Filippi missed out, his fellow Team Mulsanne driver Jean-Karl Vernay impressed on his debut in the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris. He was ninth quickest in qualifying and will line up on the front row of the grid for Race 1.