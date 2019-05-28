WTCR podium finisher Azcona performs Spanish cameo

WTCR / OSCARO racer Mikel Azcona performed a starring role on his return to national championship action in his native Spain last weekend.

Azcona, a podium finisher in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with PWR Racing, partnered Evgeni Leonov to victory in a CUPRA TCR in the first of two Spanish Endurance Championship (CER) events at the Motorland Aragón circuit.



The 22-year Azcona will be back on WTCR / OSCARO duty from 20-22 June when the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife hosts WTCR Race of Germany.

