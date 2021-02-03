Hyundai Motorsport Test and Development Driver Augusto Farfus, a podium finisher in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, took the Veloster around the 5.73-kilometre Daytona sports car course at astonishing speed; its 500kW powertrain producing an equivalent of 670bhp on the 31-degree banking.



Last Friday’s demo run, which was organised by ETCR creator WSC and IMSA as part of the 24 Hours of Daytona weekend, was also the first appearance by an ETCR car in the USA.



Brazilian Farfus said: “It was a unique experience to drive the Veloster N ETCR on this track; one of the most iconic of the planet.



“The car was really fast on the oval, although it has not been designed for racing on the banking, but for short and very intense races.



“However, today we have proved that an ETCR car can also perform well on a track like this.”



The Hyundai Veloster N ETCR will contest the inaugural PURE ETCR series, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship in 2021.



PURE ETCR is promoted by Eurosport Events, the same organisation behind the WTCR. The two categories will appear on the same billing at MotorLand Aragón in Spain (July 10-11) and Inje Speedium in South Korea (October 16-17).



For more on PURE ETCR go to:https://www.pure-etcr.com



Photo:IMSA/Michael Levitt