WTCR podium return great result after Suzuka woe, says Ceccon
Kevin Ceccon was back on the podium for the first time since WTCR Race of Slovakia in May with his third-place finish in the opening race of the Macau weekend.
He claimed third on the final lap after Andy Priaulx dropped back to help Thed Björk, his fellow Lynk & Co-powered driver, score more points in his bid to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
“It’s been a good race because the team deserves this podium a lot,” said Ceccon, right. “After Suzuka they were a bit down with the motivation because we grabbed a great podium starting from P7, then I got penalised. So I’m really happy for them because to put the Alfa Romeo Giulietta on the podium in Macau was something we were not expecting and I think it’s a great result for everyone involved in this project.”
