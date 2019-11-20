Jean-Karl Vernay has spoken about the pressure he faced on his way to a first WTCR / OSCARO podium since his second-place finish in Hungary back in April.

Vernay drove his Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS to third position in Race 3 at WTCR Race of Macau on Sunday to end a frustrating barren spell for the Frenchman and his Belgium-based team.



“I’m very proud of my guys,” said Frenchman Vernay, a four-time winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “We had some issues in Race 2 and I was not sure we would be able to fix it for Race 3 and to make this podium, here it is very special. The pressure in the race, it’s difficult to make no mistakes to stay focused in front and also watch in the mirrors what they guy is doing. So, I’m very, very happy and thanks Audi Sport and to my sponsors Leopard. They have been supporting me for 10 years now and I’m just smiling. Let’s see what we can do for the next race [in Malaysia].”



Vernay will head on the #RoadToMalaysia P10 in the standings but a mere 13 points adrift of fifth-placed Yann Ehrlacher, such is the super-tight nature of WTCR / OSCARO season two.

The post WTCR podium return makes for a “very happy” Vernay appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.