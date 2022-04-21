Jordi Gené, a points-scorer in last season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, will contest the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup with CUPRA EKS alongside three talented team-mates and utilising a striking livery design.

The 2021 title-winning CUPRA e-Racer will carry an eye-catching livery designed to represent the revolutionary change inspired by the digital world.









Changes have been made under the skin of the CUPRA e-Racer too with weight optimisation enhanced, while reinforced parts make it even more robust. The car will also feature a new roof hatch above the driver’s helmet and removable plastic windows which will allow medical access to the cockpit where entry via the doors is otherwise compromised.



“We are very pleased to announce our exciting CUPRA EKS driver line-up for this year’s FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup,” said Xavi Serra, CUPRA Racing Head of Technical Development.



“To bring drivers of the calibre of Tom Blomqvist and Adrien Tambay into the all-electric series for the first time is something very special, and we are sure they will adapt well and score very good result – whilst in Mattias Ekström and Jordi Gené we have the experience, race winning skill and continuity that every team dreams of having.”



The ETCR from WTCR promoter Discovery Sports Events shares the billing with the WTCR at four events in 2022, including next month’s season opener at Circuit de Pau-Ville in France.

