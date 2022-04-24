Jessica Bäckman used experience gained from racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and more to win the ADAC TCR Germany opener at Oschersleben yesterday (Saturday).

Bäckman, who scored points on her WTCR debut on the Nürburgring Nordschleife last season, was at racing a Roja Motorsport Hyundai Veloster in the German national event and came through from second on the grid to take victory.

The race for this season’s WTCR title begins at Circuit de Pau-Ville in France from May 7-8.

