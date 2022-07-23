Honda-powered Néstor Girolami is not just the polesitter for Race 1 at WTCR Race of Italy tomorrow – he’s also the hero of the Trincea.

ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s pacesetting Argentine won the inaugural Trincea Hero Trophy after he charged through the Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi’s Trincea corner faster than any of his rivals.









Driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR on Goodyear tyres, Girolami made it through the super-fast right/left kink in a table-topping 190.60kph to land the award.









Carlo Alessi, President of ACI Vallelunga, joined motorsport legends Emanuele Pirro and Gabriele Tarquini in presenting Girolami with the Trincea Hero Trophy.

