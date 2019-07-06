Eurosport
Muller takes blame for WTCR Race of Portugal barrier hit
Yvan Muller has taken the blame for the barrier hit that left his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR out of action for a large chunk of Free Practice 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal on Saturday.
Muller ended the session in P23 following the incident at Turn 17 of the challenging 4.79-kilometre Circuito Internacional de Vila Real.
“I hit the barrier on Turn 17, it’s a high-speed corner,” Frenchman Muller said afterwards.
“I was probably a bit too optimistic, I look up and I was in the barrier. I have to see on the data exactly what has happened but for sure it was my fault. The front wheel is broken.”
Muller finished runner-up to Gabriele Tarquini in the battle to win the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in 2018. He is the most successful driver in World Touring Car history with four titles to his name.
