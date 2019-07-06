Muller ended the session in P23 following the incident at Turn 17 of the challenging 4.79-kilometre Circuito Internacional de Vila Real.



“I hit the barrier on Turn 17, it’s a high-speed corner,” Frenchman Muller said afterwards.

“I was probably a bit too optimistic, I look up and I was in the barrier. I have to see on the data exactly what has happened but for sure it was my fault. The front wheel is broken.”