Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup and WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, is congratulating Mohammed Ben Sulayem after he was elected President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) earlier today.

Mr Ben Sulayem, from United Arab Emirates, received 61.62 per cent of the votes from FIA Member Clubs to Graham Stoker’s 36.62 per cent and will therefore succeed Jean Todt, who was FIA President since 2009 and served the maximum three terms possible.



President of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO) since 2005, Mr Ben Sulayem, 60, was FIA World Motor Sport Council Vice President for Middle East.



A 14-time FIA Middle East Rally champion, winning 61 international events from 1983 to 2002, Mr Ben Sulayem under the bannerFIA for Members, committing to double motorsport participation worldwide, strengthen diversity and inclusion and be a leading opinion-former on sustainable mobility.



Elected for a four-year term, he appointed Carmelo Sanz de Barros as President of the Senate, Robert Reid as Deputy President for Sport and Tim Shearman as Deputy President for Mobility.



The new FIA President said: “I am very honoured to have been elected FIA President at the conclusion of the Annual General Assembly in Paris today. I thank all the Member Clubs for their esteem and trust. I congratulate Graham for his campaign and his engagement to the Federation. I wish to express my infinite gratitude in the name of the FIA and that of its Members to Jean Todt for all that has been achieved over the past 12 years. I am committed to pursuing the important work and make motor sport and mobility take further steps forward.”



Former FIA President Jean Todt said: “A chapter has come to an end. We can be collectively satisfied of our achievements in motor sport and safe and sustainable mobility over the past 12 years. I would like to warmly thank my team, our administration and all our Member Clubs for their unwavering commitment, enthusiasm and resilience. I congratulate Mohammed on his election as FIA President and wish him, his team, and the Federation the best of success for the years to come.”



Discovery Sports Events would like to extend its thanks and congratulations to Jean Todt for his 12 years of dedicated service as FIA President and wishes him every best wish for the future.



Photo:FIA.com

Ad

WTCR It’s official! Ehrlacher formally crowned King of WTCR at FIA Prize Giving 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR How Father Thed helped Santi shine again in WTCR YESTERDAY AT 06:33