WTCR promoter Eurosport Events hails Huff’s World Touring Car achievements

Eurosport Events, promoter of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, has recognised Rob Huff’s contribution to FIA World Touring Car racing.

Huff, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion, has announced that he will sit out the 2020 season after 15 years at the forefront of the category.



In a World Touring Car career that began at Monza in 2005, the Briton has attempted a record 350 races, scored 31 race wins and claimed the coveted FIA title on one occasion.



He won races with all the manufacturers he represented, including Volkswagen in the WTCR. Although he won’t be on the WTCR grid in 2020 he isn’t ruling out a future return and will keep ‘race fit’ by contesting rounds of the China Touring Car Championship as an international wildcard.



As well as being highly successful on the track, Huff, 40, has been highly successful off it. Last year, Huff and Hong Kong-based Teamwork Motorsport launched the new Teamwork Huff Motorsport squad, which is focused on driver development in Asia, with the team also racing in Europe and the Middle East. The growth and development of this outfit will be a focus for 2020.



Commenting on Huff’s achievements in World Touring Car racing, François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, said: “Rob is part of the WTCR family and will always remain so. For 15 years he has been a fierce and highly accomplished racer on track and a great ambassador off it. We wish him every success in 2020 and we look forward to seeing him back in the future, hopefully behind the wheel on the WTCR grid.”



Huff said: “I’m proud to have had this long career in world touring cars, and to have driven in 350 races feels incredible. For the last two years, Sébastien Loeb Racing and Volkswagen have been my home. We’ve had a great time together through some ups and downs – to get that pole position at Macau three months ago was incredible given the competition we had to put up with.



“I’m now definitely up for some new challenges, and it’s a good time to re-group and start working on some other things. My immediate focus is on my race team in China; I’ll also do some races over there myself, while also coaching and developing new talent.



"I'd like to thank the many people who have been a part of my World Touring Car journey. There are far too many to thank, but without the support of my family and friends, all this wouldn't have been possible. I’m sure there’s probably plenty more touring car races in my future, but for now I’m really looking forward to a new start for 2020.”

