François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, promoter of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, has paid tribute to Sabine Schmitz, the first female to score points in the FIA World Touring Car Championship, following her sad passing.

Schmitz, who was 51, made four WTCC starts at her home track, the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife, with the Germany-based ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport. She finished P10 and P11 in 2015 and 2016.



“It was a joy to welcome Sabine to the FIA WTCC family for our races at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2015 and 2016. Although she knew the track very, very well, the car and the category were completely new to her. But she showed a true fighting spirit and a real talent to score points in both events, the first female to do so in the history of the FIA WTCC and on the toughest track in the world. Out of the car she was engaging, enthusiastic and extremely approachable. It was a privilege to have known her, even for just a short time, and all our thoughts go to her family and friends.”



Ribeiro and Schmitz are pictured together at the Nürburgring on May 14, 2015, the occasion of Schmitz’s 46thbirthday.

