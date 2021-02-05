You’ve presented the second generation of the globally successful Audi RS 3 LMS. What are your expectations?“This is a clear commitment by our brand to cost-efficient touring car racing in customer hands. From the first generation, 180 race cars have been built for teams around the world. They have racked up a wealth of successes and many hundreds of trophies. We believe in the global future of the TCR class and expect to continue to occupy a leading market position with our new model.”



What were the development goals for the new generation?“With its new transmission, advanced chassis and many other solutions, the RS 3 LMS has an even stronger race car character than before. The focus was always on concrete customer benefits. We came up with a lot of ideas that will benefit the privateers in everyday racing. Individual changes to the chassis kinematics can now be made in minutes and give teams an advantage under time pressure, for example in qualifying. A more ergonomic cockpit supports the driver even better. The car is more of a race car than before, more robust and safer.”



When will the new model be delivered to customers?“Here, too, customer satisfaction comes first. For this reason, the car will undergo an intensive development process. Only then will we deliver it fully developed and matured to our customers in the second half of the year.”