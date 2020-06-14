WTCR

WTCR Q&A: Esteban Guerrieri

Following his sensational second place in the Le Mans 24 Hours virtual, this is what WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup had to say.

Congratulations Esteban, second place overall in Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual. How much effort and preparation did that result require?“Actually, quite a lot. I have first to say I was very happy to get the invitation from Tom Dillmann and the ByKolles team, which I raced for in 2005. I know the engineer Boris so I was happy to join. Then I found a high level of commitment from everybody, mostly from the Burst Esport racers. I was surprised how much they work into details. Of course, they are talented but I was surprised how much knowledge of general motorsport they have. We have been working together on this for a month but they were into every single detail possible to get profit. This felt like real racing and that’s what motivates me to work inside a team. But I didn’t know the car, the platform, the track so I had to get up to speed. In the end they helped me a lot, I really enjoyed it and it was an incredible experience.”

You’ve just finished second out of a dream grid of very talented simracers, but also stars from Formula One, Le Mans and lots of other top categories. You must be very proud of your achievement?“Definitely. It was a nice rule with two sim drivers maximum and two real drivers to make it more equal let’s say. The simracers have hours and hours of practice so they know all the details from the software or the car or whatever. But that’s the process you have to go through. I didn’t have the experience but I tried to make the strategy work as best as possible. Our two simracers were quicker than [Tom and me] but that was good because we knew our full potential as a team. Each one of us tried to focus on the job and it worked really well with really good management during the race. The level was mega, probably never will you have so many different drivers of different categories involved in one single race, really top drivers, and also from the virtual world. But they are getting closer and closer to the real world.”

Did you race from home and for how many hours?“I raced from my home in Barcelona. I actually told my wife not to connect to the internet through her phone or laptop or to stream TV in case she consumed my data! She was happy when the race finished because she could use the internet again. We decided the real drivers would do five and a half hours, two outings of four stints each. The simracers did six and a half hours and that’s what worked out.”

What do you think of the potential ofJernej Simončand Jesper Pedersen if they were in a real racing environment, WTCR for example?“These guys are real racers. They think like racers, they feel like racers, they process things like racers. The only thing they cannot do is go to the real race track and feel the car in the ass! All the rest is real racing. When you have to make a qualifying lap like Simončič did, the performance on track and also the work outside is really incredible. These guys feel the same passion and I learned a lot from them. I don’t know how they would perform if they jumped into the real world, which of course is different and there is a process of learning. In the end it would be great to give them a go. These are great guys, very humble, very focused and very talented as well. They would deserve a go in a real car at some point if that’s what they want to achieve, if that’s their dream.”

The post WTCR Q&A: Esteban Guerrieri appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

