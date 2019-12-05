WTCR Q&A: Francois Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, promoter of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, answers three key questions.

Can you sum up the changes to the Sporting Regulations and the benefits they will deliver?“When you have a successful product like we do with WTCR, it’s important to avoid making wholesale changes, only adjustments to further improve the show. Including qualifying lap times only in the compensation weight calculations is the best possible decision for WTCR and the fans watching the racing. For too long we’ve seen engineers on the pit wall focusing on lap-time management and scratching their heads over their live radio communication with drivers. I am thankful to the FIA for sharing this opinion.”



What’s the thinking behind the rookie classification?“Right from the start of WTCR, one of our continued aims has been to attract young guns to take on established professionals, which will be the case well into the future. There’s an increasing number of young talents coming through the ranks in touring car racing and it’s important WTCR is accessible for the most talented of them.”



Why South Korea, why no Japan?“We welcome South Korea and Inje Speedium to the WTCR family. Once again, we have included four events in Asia to acknowledge the region’s considerable importance to the WTCR. While the 2020 calendar will not include an event at Suzuka, our long-term partnership with Mobilityland, the local promoter in Japan, remains firmly in place to bring another series to Suzuka in the future.”

