It has recently been confirmed that Zolder has replaced Salzburgring at short notice as the venue for the opening event of the season. Why the change?“We were finalising the operational preparations for the season opener with the Salzburgring management and were shocked by their unilateral decision, less than three weeks before the event, to decide to no longer host the event. It has created a number of significant logistical problems and caused serious inconvenience for our teams. This means financial and reputation damage. Eurosport’s legal department is consequently preparing legal proceedings at court in London against Salzburgring to protect the WTCR’s interests.”



What does Zolder bring to the WTCR?“Circuit Zolder is a valued and long-standing partner with a strong record of staging international motorsport events. We’re set to be behind closed doors, of course, but we look forward to a successful weekend in Belgium at a track that’s very well suited to touring car racing and in a country with big interest in WTCR.”



Was Zolder the only option?“Given we had almost no time available, the priority was to secure a replacement venue that met all our expectations and requirements on the specified date and was worthy of hosting the first event of the new season. After months of waiting we needed a venue that will ensure a strong start to the 2020 WTCR. Zolder definitely brings that. We thank the FIA and President Jean Todt for their approval at such short notice, the Circuit Zolder management for their assistance and all our stakeholders for their understanding.”



There’s been some exciting driver news recently. What can you say about the entry list for 2020?“We’re keeping it under wraps for just a little while longer as there are a few driver announcements due really soon. But we’re very pleased with the amount of interest in WTCR in these tough and unprecedented times. We won’t give all the details away just now, but the WTCR grid will feature 20 full-season drivers plus a few wildcards at all rounds.”



What do you put the strong demand for entries down to?“We took very strong decisions at a very early stage during lockdown to protect WTCR from the impact of COVID-19 and make it more affordable. Working in partnership with the FIA we implemented a number of cost-cutting measures, including a Europe-only calendar, limits on staff numbers and tyres, and a reduction in track time with one qualifying session only. Without spectators’ engagement on events during the pandemic, digital and TV coverage will become even more critical to promote WTCR and bring it on any screens to our fans. WTCR can rely on a strong live global broadcast package with an accumulative audience of 500 million-plus, and a great fanbase of 1.3 million on social media.



The Rookie Award is all set for 2020. How important is this new initiative for WTCR?“It’s very important for WTCR to attract the best young talents from regional and national levels. Over the last few years, we have supported several promising talents like Yann Ehrlacher or Mikel Azcona to reach the pinnacle of the TCR category and become professional drivers. We are delighted to see new rookie drivers in Hyundais, CUPRAs and Audis. It’s very exciting. Clearly, World Touring Car racing has evolved and is attracting more and more drivers who had previously followed the single-seater path but now view WTCR is a clear alternative, thanks to its punchy format and promotion.”



A total of 16 races over six weekends are planned in 2020. How good will the racing be?“We’ll have 10 WTCR race winners, four FIA World Touring Car title winners plus a number of other champions in single-seaters, sportscars and touring cars on the grid. Great teams will be competing, while six established manufacturers will be represented. And then we can count on six fantastic venues. We really can’t wait for the season to start.”



As well as the sad loss of lives and livelihoods, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause considerable disruption and concern. How are you overcoming these challenges?“We have worked for months with our internal experts, local organisers, suppliers, teams and the FIA in every area imaginable to establish a safe environment to go racing again. We’ve followed the FIA Return to Motor Sport Guidelines document, which has input from the World Health Organisation, and also taken on board the lessons learned from other events promoted by Eurosport Events recently, including the FIA European Rally Championship and FIM Endurance World Championship. This has allowed us to fine-tune all the various protocols. Together with the FIA and the management teams at all venues we will visit, we are monitoring closely the situation regarding the spread of COVID-19 in Europe with the participation of all WTCR drivers and teams coming from different European countries very much in mind.”



What message do you have for all the WTCR fans out there?“Even though we’re unlikely to be able to welcome fans to our six race weekends, we will soon be proposing a fan experience with a difference using all our social media, online and broadcast resources. We have lots of exciting plans in place to satisfy the demand and make sure our fans can still enjoy the action but from the safety of their homes. But, above all, please be safe and follow all the government guidelines.”