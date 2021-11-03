Italian legend Gabriele Tarquini will carry the hopes of a nation on his shoulders when he takes to the extended Adria International Raceway this weekend (November 5-7) in his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR. This is what the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver has had to say ahead of WTCR Race of Italy, rounds 13 and 14 of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.

“To win on home soil would be something unbelievable, something I dream of, but it’s a very tricky track”

You’ve had the chance to sample the extended Adria International Circuit layout. How challenging will it be?

“It’s a very tricky racing track, a bit longer than before with a new part in Turns 8, 9, 10 and 11 and 12. They are also the most exciting because there is a lot of change of direction with some banking. Braking for T1 and T4 will be very challenging because you brake on loading and this will be complicated. I expect there will be some overtaking at these points because it’s very usual to have mistakes on the brakes. T5 and T8 are hard braking also. We can expect a top speed of 220kph.”



Have you picked out any obvious overtaking points yet?

“I am looking at Turn 1 and Turn 2 and probably Turn 8 as places for overtaking but maybe with some help from your opponents in the braking points where it’s easy to make a mistake. Turn 1 and Turn 2 is a double braking point, something similar I have never seen. Turn 4 is very loaded on the brakes, very high speed and this is for me is the most difficult area and it’s a different approach than a normal racing track.”



The sweeping section between Turns 9-12 looks exciting. What will it be like to drive?

“It’s the wider part of the track but we can expect it will be closed by tyre packs, otherwise it will be easy to do flat. Turn 12 is the most important because it’s before a short straight but, in general, the interpretation of these corners is not easy.”



Like Zandvoort, Adria is close to the sea. Will that have an impact in terms of wind and sand being blown onto the track, for example?

“This part of Italy is not very known for wind but it’s known for fog. It’s the north part of the Adriatic Sea and you can have a lot of fog during the morning.”



Does the fact you tested on the new track give you an advantage?

“We tested for one day before the beginning of the season but so did the Audi, Honda and Lynk & Co teams so I don’t think we have an advantage. Some asphalt will be completely new and also some kerbs and other small details are quite different [from when we tested].”



What are Adria and the surrounding area like?

“It’s close to the final part of Po river, the longest in Italy and it’s a very natural area with a lot of birds and animals. It’s 300 kilometres from my house and it’s also close to Venice. Everyone must visit Venice once in their life and this weekend is a great opportunity to visit Venice as the Adria track is very close.”



How good is it to be racing in Italy again?

“I love Italy, it’s my country and it’s great to be back racing in Italy. I have a lot of fans following me, especially in the last part of my career even though it’s been a long time since I last raced in Italy. But I also expect some pressure from the media because we haven’t raced in Italy in the last few seasons and because Italy is a very important part of European motorsport with Ferrari but also the history Italy has in touring cars. Roberto Ravaglia was the first FIA World Touring Car champion. After Kevin Ceccon stopped in WTCR, I am the only one racing for the season so I will feel the pressure as people will follow me and will expect big results from me.”



What would winning your home race in the WTCR mean to you?

“To win on home soil would be something unbelievable, something I dream of. I have memories from Monza and Imola when I was racing the SEAT and the crowds were full. I also remember my ETCC title at Monza in 2003 with Alfa Romeo was really special. The success ballast in the car is one of the key [factors] but I think we can win on this track and it would be amazing to feel the passion and the emotion.”



