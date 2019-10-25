WTCR Q&A: Johan Kristoffersson

Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing driver Johan Kristoffersson has made a strong start to his WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan weekend with the fastest time in Free Practice 2 on his Suzuka debut. This is what the double FIA World Rallycross champion has had to say.

Fastest time in Free Practice 2 but a few adventures out there, what happened?“The car is full of grass on the rear of my car. It was small moment in T1 that turns out to be a massive moment with the conditions as it is. The high-speed we get with this car is into T1.”



Quite a transformation after FP1, where you ended up P26?“We worked a lot on the car because in FP1 we had some technical issues, I got on the back foot there but [I was] catching up quickly in FP2. Also, thanks to a good team and good team-mates to show me the way and I can steal a bit of data from them. I was happy with that but the conditions were changing quickly and there is a lot of traffic on the track and you have to get one lap in. It would be really nice if we can be on the top in qualifying and I really hope to be on the reverse grid in Q2.”



Wet or dry qualifying, what would you prefer?“If it was dry all day I would prefer wet but as it is wet I don’t prefer it to get dry because we would struggle more as a team in dry conditions. But it would be nice if it stays changing conditions and rain. That’s what I like.”



And what were those technical issues in FP1?“There was a lot of small things, there was no reason to run. But there was no main problem, just some small technical issues and we wanted to make sure everything was fine.”

