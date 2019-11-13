WTCR Q&A: Luca Engstler

With Augusto Farfus committed to challenging for a second consecutive FIA GT World Cup title, Luca Engstler has been recruited as his deputy in the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team line-up at WTCR Race of Macau this week following an impressive season.

This is what the German youngster has said ahead of his Circuito da Guia debut.



It’s your first time racing on Macau’s legendary Guia Circuit. What knowledge do you have of the track?“I know nothing in real but I know it a lot in simulator, from onboards, from data, so there is no corner I don’t know now, no bump, but it’s always different when you jump in the car so we will see in FP1.”



Your father Franz Engstler raced at Macau in the past. Has he given you much advice?“He’s travelled here with me and we’ve done two track walks already and took a taxi around the track and watched some onboards together. Of course, his tips will be helpful but, in the end, I am the one who has to jump into the car.”



Do you have any memories from watching your father race in Macau?“More bad memories because I saw my dad crashing here at the last corner, I was very young and it was tough for me seeing him there and my mum was there as well. I remember quite well because I was at my grandpa’s place, but now I am here and I want to finish it safe and that’s what I say to my mum. I don’t think she’s slept for three weeks. I hope everything will go fine and everybody is happy.”



How much street racing experience do you have?“There was one time in Thailand on a street circuit but that’s it. I have quite cool memories because I won the championship there in Thailand in TCR Asia but now it’s the first time here in Macau and everything is new because it’s a new team, a new tyre, the car for sure I know but it’s always different when you don’t jump into your own car. I will take it easy and do it step by step, see what comes out.”



From your appearance at WTCR Race of Slovakia earlier this season what do you make of the competition?“In Slovakia I had 20 kilometres more than the other cars and we took the top 10 position twice so I was mega happy with that, that was also one of the reasons why they gave me the chance to come here but here is a different story because I don’t know the track, it’s all about learning this year. For sure I don’t expect to be in the front, I want to learn the track and how they race here.”

The post WTCR Q&A: Luca Engstler appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.