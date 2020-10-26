You’ve been waiting a while to race in the WTCR at home. How excited are you?“I am super-excited because this is my home track, it’s where I started in 2011 and I have a lot of kilometres on this track. I am also very motivated because I think we can be in a very good position during the weekend. The track I know perfectly and, at the same time we are improving our set-up and how to drive with the Goodyear tyres, which are completely different compared to what we had last year. It’s my home track, it’s a world championship so it’s the best combination for me.”



You’re also driving a Spanish car. How is the new CUPRA Leon Competición progressing?“It’s very good and obviously better than the previous model. But it’s been very difficult for us but not because it’s a new car. The car has a very good potential and I am sure we will be on the first position very soon. When we arrive in this position it will be difficult to go lower. It’s very nice to drive the car, it’s on the limit in every aspect, which is how it should be at this level, and this helps a lot for the driver. At the same we have to remember we started in the free practice in Zolder with zero kilometres on the Goodyear tyre while the other teams and brands had 1000s of kilometres with this tyre, so a huge difference. But after four race weekends I am so happy that we improved really a lot. We are on a high level and we can start to battle for the podium positions.”



As well as a new car and new tyres it’s also a new team for you this season. How are you settling in at Zengő Motorsport?“It’s another big important thing for me because everything was new at the start of the season. It’s been a hard beginning but I am happy with the Zengő team. It’s an amazing atmosphere and I really like this atmosphere. They are very hard-working people and they are always thinking how to improve, how to get the car faster. This feeling I like because I am very competitive and I want to win always. We are working together better and I am very happy with the team.”



How good will the racing be at MotorLand Aragón?“You have a very long straight in the last sector. It’s a very wide track and you have a lot of space to overtake. I have not driven there for two years but the racing will be a lot of fun.”



What would winning WTCR Race of Spain mean to you?“It would mean a lot to win a world championship event in my country with a car from my country, the best feeling. I try to win every race weekend but if I could win in Spain it would be amazing and a big pleasure for me.”