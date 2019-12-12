WTCR Q&A: Norbert Michelisz

With the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO title his for the taking, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver Norbert Michelisz looks ahead to one of the biggest night's of his life when the Sepang International Circuit hosts the season super-finale on Sunday.

You’ve said you wanted to treat this weekend no different to any other weekend, now we are actually here though, do you still feel the same?"Quite strangely I managed to keep the strategy. I feel quite relaxed and, honestly, I don’t know where this is coming from. I remember two years ago I was before the season finale I was stressed and the championship was my first thought in the morning. But so far I don’t know…. the only thing I feel is confidence and calmness coming from inside. To be honest my only goal is to focus on myself and to get the most out of myself."



But we’ve never seen you quite so calm and self-assured as we have done during the last few weeks…"Yeah, but it would be nice to control these things because I don’t know why this is happening. I am sure this is good for my performance, it’s good for the weekend. I am curious to see tomorrow, the last five minutes before qualifying starts, if I manage to keep the same mindset. Like I said, I really think positive, I feel positive, confident and I hope this lasts throughout the race weekend."



You touched on Qatar from 2017. What did you learn from that weekend that you’ve taken into this weekend?"It was a bit different because I had a very good shot at the world championship but I was the hunter going into the last weekend. I was some points behind but now it’s bit the opposite and I’m the one being hunted. And for me this has always helped and I’ve always liked to be in this position."



Interesting because most people would say the opposite?"Yeah because it has pros and cons. The pros side of course is you have a small margin in terms of points but then you are under more pressure because you are in the front, you are the one that can lose and fall back. The others, Esteban, Yvan and Thed, are the ones having the possibility to gain a position. But in the end, I don’t mind to have a bit of pressure because this always helped me to perform at my peak. Thinking back to my first races in Hungary they were a huge amount of pressure, the races in Japan up until two years ago. Somehow these were the weekends, that on average, I was scoring the most race wins, the most pole positions and I kind of have the same feeling here and I don’t mind to have the extra pressure."



Who do you think is your biggest threat?"It’s a very difficult question. If I look at the dynamics of the last three or four race weekends I see Lynk & Co and Yvan, especially, as a very big threat. And the same goes to Thed. He has the advantage of being a bit behind in the points but I know him quite well, he is capable of scoring 70-point race weekends like he did in Marrakech, for example. And the same goes to Yvan. He did an amazing Macau weekend, an amazing China weekend. And, of course, last but not least I probably know Esteban the most of the three contenders. He was my team-mate for the last three races of 2017, he’s an amazing driver. He has an amazing speed and he has an amazing instinct and overview about things that are happening on the track. And for me he has a very good all-round package with the car. Every driver has a bit of good and bad things beside him and, to be honest, it’s very difficult to point at either Esteban or Yvan. They have a very similar chance of getting the title and I think, in general, all the three of us have probably the same chance."



Yvan has Thed Björk as his secret weapon and Gabriele Tarquini will most definitely be your secret weapon. At what point is he going to be deployed?

"I don’t know. I honestly hope this is going to be a very clean race weekend. I have the feeling that all the title contenders if they extract the most out of themselves they don’t need any assistance from the outside. But, to be very honest with you, and I said this from the very first moment this season, I am really happy to have Gabriele as a team-mat because he is the person I learned form the most. Okay he has the most experience but he’s a very good guy in terms of giving you competition but always being transparent. I could always approach him from the first moment if I had any questions about the car, the lines, how to approach people. These kind of things help the driver to build the confidence. This weekend probably team-mates can play a big role but I still think that it’s more or less about myself and my performance in the qualifying and the races. In the end I rely more on team-mates in terms of sharing data and understanding where I can improve in terms of driving. I am sure if we meet each other on track, if I am behind Gabriele I don’t expect him to make life difficult for me. This is something very nice to expect from a driver like Gabriele."

