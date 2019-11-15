WTCR Q&A: Robert Dahlgren

Robert Dahlgren is making his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in Macau this week, partnering Mikel Azcona in place of joint co-founder Daniel Haglöf at PWR Racing. This is what the Swedish CUPRA-powered racer had to say.

What’s it like to be back in FIA World Touring Car racing?“It’s absolutely great. It’s the top level we have in this category. To race against the very best in the world is something that you always want to do.”



Describe your feelings when you got the phone call confirming you’d be heading to Macau?“To be honest I thought it’s really close in time, how will I make this happen? Luckily, they fly a lot of flights to Hong Kong and we got it sorted quickly.”



What can you achieve this weekend?“Hopefully we will be competitive and be not at the far end but further up in the grid and move forward from Q1 to Q2. It’s a long time ago I was here and I didn’t do many laps then because, unfortunately, I crashed in qualifying and first practice was wet and second practice was dry. I have respect for the track in that sense but I know the car well and I know the team, so that feels good.”



Do you remember the accident and what happened?“I know exactly what I did wrong. I was a fraction too late and a fraction too hard on the brakes. I should have been smoother on the application of the brake but as soon as I did that, I locked the brake and went straight on and hit the wall. I tried to save it until the end but I broke my thumb and HANS device as well.”



Although you did crash in 2011, you were quickest when you did, that must give you some confidence this weekend?“We were quickest in Q1, it was going well. I felt comfortable in the car until the wall bit me but that can happen here. Luckily, hopefully, I have done my part now and can move on. I’ve done a lot of preparation in the time I’ve had available.”



And how did you prepare?“I have a simulator at home and I’ve been driving that a bit. I’ve gone through a lot of notes, onboards from the races of last year and I’ve been following the championship. I think I’ve watched every single practice session and race all year. It’s good to see the cars that I race back home and knowing the drivers. When you have Mikel doing well and Daniel as well, it’s good to watch them and the other Swedes, Thed [Björk] and Johan [Kristoffersson].”



PWR Racing has been doing a good job in its first season of WTCR with a win and several podiums. Has this surprised you?“We didn’t know what to expect. We knew we had a good car back in Scandinavia but it was hard to know how it rates compared to WTCR. We knew we had a good base to start with but it’s a bit of a surprise. Having said that, they do a mega job, the whole team, and Mikel has done a mega job. It’s good to see and I’ve been happy watching from my sofa.”



Are you available in mid-December if the team need you for WTCR Race of Malaysia?“I might find time for that if that would be the case! We’ll see after this weekend.”



And how was free practice on Thursday?“It was really good, it was going according to plan. Of course, you can never plan a red flag or a yellow flag or anything, but I was just building up the speed, trying different things. I feel happy going into qualifying.”

The post WTCR Q&A: Robert Dahlgren appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.