You head to the Slovakia Ring on the back of an amazing performance on the world’s toughest track, the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Did you ever imagine it could have been so good?“I always like this track, even if it’s quite difficult. You never really enjoy it but you always quite like it. I’m quite confident and happy with my pace when it’s high speed and a bit dangerous, which has always been the case when we go to a track like the Nordschleife or Vila Real. I was confident that the performance would have been quite okay but in those conditions on the wet it’s a bit of a gamble and it’s so easy to go off. I was sure the pace would be good but I never expected I would get such a good result in both races. That was mega and those kinds of weekends in racing it’s better to enjoy it because it’s not happening all the time.”



Externally at least you come across as a driver with a lot of self-belief. Has that increased even more after what you achieved in Germany?“I was always a bit struggling with my confidence but this lockdown gave me some time to prepare myself mentally and physically. For sure what happened will give me more confidence for the rest of the season, it’s always good to be in this position and it’s a message to say, ‘the work you did is going on the right direction so keep working that way’. It’s always good to have this so you know what way to work. I will keep working that but it will definitely not make me take it easy or be over-confident, that’s for sure.”



What did it mean to you when you heard Yvan Muller say your Nordschleife drive was on “another planet” given what he’s achieved in FIA World Touring Car racing?“I read this and I’m just super-happy. It means the work I have done since I started has been worth it to put so much energy and time on that. But it’s not just because he’s my uncle but he’s one of the most successful drivers in the championship. This makes me quite proud.”



You’ve not got to do it all again at Slovakia Ring, a circuit where you and your team struggled a bit last year. What can you achieve this year?“Last year we were quite in the back of the grid. But we have made a lot of improvement, giving a lot of analysis to everything. We went there testing before the lockdown and we learn things and we improve ourselves. I don’t expect we will be as strong as in Zolder or the Nürburgring, although at the Nürburgring I am not sure we were the strongest because it’s a track where you not only rely on the car performance. Slovakia Ring will be difficult, the compensation weight will be introduced, but we should be able to fight for good points.”



Just how tough is a lap of the Slovakia Ring?“It’s difficult not to make mistakes there and a mistake costs a lot of time. There are a lot of high-speed corners, a lot of corners where you go in with brakes and it’s easy to have a little lock of the brakes. If you miss an apex there you lose a lot of time because there are long straights. In the races it will not be that difficult but to put in a good qualifying lap is a matter of not doing any mistakes and having a car that’s really well set-up.”



How good will the racing be live on TV?“With the long straights and the slipstream there is plenty of places to overtake, especially at the beginning of the race when everyone is quite close to each other. I expect the cars will be really close. Everybody can push fully in the races because the ballast [calculation] is not counting in the races. We will have really interesting and exciting races.”