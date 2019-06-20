WTCR Qualifying 1 Flash: Guerrieri on pole after treacherous qualifying

Esteban Guerrieri secured DHL Pole Position in Qualfying 1 for ALL-INKL.com Munnich Motorsport for the WTCR Race of Germany in an interrupted wet session around Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Guerrieri was the fastest man after the opening batch of laps, steering his Honda Civic to a 10m030.955s, some 6.032s quicker than BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver Norbert Michelisz and another 0.156s faster than teammate Nestor Girolami.



Belgian Frederic Vervisch was fourth for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport with Thed Bjork the quickest of the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co cars.



Brit Rob Huff and Swede Johan Kristoffersson had each topped one of the morning’s practice sessions, but found themselves in ninth and 12thfor SLR VW Motorsport and SLR Volkswagen.



The drivers all dove into the pits to bolt on a fresh pair of wet tyres, as the conditions remained damp despite the absence of any fresh rain.



However there were waved yellows and a “code 60” scenario, where the drivers are limited to 60km/h, due to the PWR Racing CUPRA Leon TCR of Mikel Azcona stopping in sector three on the 25.378 kilometre Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit.



That prohibited any improvement on lap times for the time being, and despite conditions series leader Guerrieri described as “the worse I have experienced in my life,” several drivers looked set to take a gamble and put two slicks and two wet tyres for their final tilt for pole position.



With little over than four minutes left to run in the session, Azcona’s car was cleared and the circuit was declared green, prompting an onslaught of drivers to head out on track to try and improve on their gird position.



But the weather turned dramatically, and as if to prove how treacherous the conditions were, SLR Volkswagen’s Benjamin Leuchter slid wide at the hairpin on the GP circuit, Team Mulsanne’s Kevin Ceccon aquaplaned over the track and Vervisch slammed into the wall as he locked the brakes on his Audi RS3 LMS TCR just after Ceccon’s incident.



All of that meant that every driver completed no more than one proper flying lap, so series leader Guerrieri will start Friday’s opening race first on the grid ahead of Michelisz and Girolami.



Vervisch will line up fourth despite his late collision, ahead of Bjork and his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co teammate Yvan Muller.



Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport driver Jean-Karl Vernay qualified seventh with Cyan Performance Lynk & Co contender Yann Ehrlacher eighth. Rob Huff will start ninth with German Leuchter securing 10th.



Race 1 will run on Friday at 17h30. Qualifying 2 is set to get underway at 19h30.

