The King of WTCR set a time of 2m05.838s to scored five points and secure the DHL Pole Position for Race 1 in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR. It marks Michelisz’s first DHL pole of 2020 and his first since WTCR Race of Malaysia last year.



The other points scorers in the top five were Gilles Magnus, Jean-Karl Vernay, Gabriele Tarquini and Thed Björk.



Sensationally, Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher struggled for pace and failed to make it into the top 12, meaning he will not progress to Q2 or Q3. His engine change for this weekend means he will start Race 1 from the back of the grid, but in P18 he will also be up against it to extend his lead in both Race 2 and Race 3 as well.



“I had a track limits violation on my first run and then a big vibration on my front left,” said the disappointed Frenchman.



His only consolation is that main title rival Esteban Guerrieri was slower, qualifying only in P19 – making it difficult for the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda driver to make up ground in the points.