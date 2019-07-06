WTCR Qualifying 1 flash: Michelisz takes DHL Pole Position

Norbert Michelisz claimed the DHL Pole Position for Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal after setting a scintillating pace in qualifying at the Vila Real street circuit.

The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse headed the 40-minute session early on only to be knocked from the top spot by SLR VW Motorsport’s Rob Huff. But then Michelisz set a new qualifying lap record of 2m59.498s at the 4.785-kilometre Circuito Internacional de Vila Real to capture the DHL Pole Position.



“That was probably the lap of my life,” said Michelisz. “There was no margin for me to go any faster. I’m happy with the progress from yesterday’s practice and this one goes to the team.”



More to follow.

