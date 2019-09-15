WTCR Qualifying 2 flash: Muller and Ehrlacher take one-two for Lynk & Co

Yvan Muller and Yann Ehrlacher delivered a one-two in qualifying for Chinese car brand Lynk & Co on home soil at WTCR Race of China following a dramatic session on Sunday morning.

Uncle and nephew were the last to run in the top five Q3 shoot-out and with light rain causing an element of lottery over lap times, the pair were on the track at the right time for Muller to secure his second DHL Pole Position of the weekend.



More to follow.

