Attila Tassi claimed his first DHL Pole Position in the FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO as the Hungarian and his local hero team-mate Tiago Monteiro clinched a KCMG one-two at WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real.

Tassi, who topped both Q1 and Q2, ran last in the Q3 top five shootout and set a lap of 1m59.808s to beat Monteiro’s mark by just 0.141s.



More to follow.

The post WTCR Qualifying 2 flash: Tassi and Monteiro one-two for KCMG appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.