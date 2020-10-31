Jean-Karl Vernay claimed the DHL Pole Position for Race 3 at WTCR Race of Spain after topping the Q3 shoot-out in qualifying at MotorLand Aragón.
The Frenchman, who is celebrating his birthday, was delighted to score five points to add to the three he claimed in Q1, which lifts him to joint third in the drivers’ points standings.
More to follow.
WTCR
WTCR Qualifying 1 flash: Michelisz fastest as Ehrlacher struggles
The post WTCR Qualifying 3 flash: Vernay claims birthday DHL Pole Position appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Magnus and Berthon remain on top
WTCR
WTCR season decider switches to MotorLand Aragon**